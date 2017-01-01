Why hire a camera on Fat Lama?
On Fat Lama, you can borrow industry-standard photography and videography equipment at realistic prices. You won’t be hiring from a corporate rental shop, which means your money goes straight to your fellow London photographer. We’ve got all the trimmings too: if your project or event is missing that critical aerial perspective, our drone hire options in London could provide the angle you desire.
Am I covered?
Camera hire should be a risk-free, positive experience for both lender and borrower. That’s why every camera rental on our platform is fully covered for damage and theft. Whether you require camera, tripod, slider, rig or lens hire, rest assured: we’ve got you covered. To read more about our comprehensive insurance policy, click here.
Do you offer lens hire?
We have a number of lenses for hire in London to suit your brief. If you can’t find the specific lens you require, submit a request in your area, and if users have the right lenses for hire, they’ll be in touch to arrange a suitable handover and return. We also offer projector hire, so once you’ve achieved your Kodak moment, why not invite the family round for the comprehensive slide show experience?