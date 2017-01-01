Local Tool Hire. Local tool hire should be exactly that: local. That’s why Fat Lama is connecting those in your neighbourhood who have spare stuff, with those who want to use it. It doesn’t make sense to spend time or money trawling tool hire shops or researching tool hire companies, when your next door neighbour might have the precise cordless hammer drill that you’re in need of.

Why rent a drill on Fat Lama? Drill rental should be good value, quick and convenient. If a job needs doing, it shouldn’t matter if it’s a Sunday afternoon or weekday evening. When you rent a drill from a nearby Fat Lama user, you can arrange a mutually convenient handover time. Better still, when you rent peer-to-peer, you’re no longer paying a premium to tool hire companies. This way, you’re getting industry-standard drill rental at reasonable rates.

Giving tool hire shops a miss also benefits fellow DIY-enthusiasts, so whether it’s core drill hire or garden tool hire, make sure you check what those in your area have listed. Still can’t find the right model of cordless hammer drill? You can request any specific item you require and if users in your area can help you out, they’ll get in touch to let you know.

What about insurance? Tool rental should, in our opinion, be a safe and positive experience for both borrower and lender. That’s why all tool rentals on Fat Lama are fully covered for damage and theft. Whether you’re after core drill hire, strimmer hire or leaf blower hire, rest assured: we’ve got you covered. Considering online tool hire but worried about cover? Read more about our comprehensive insurance policy , which also covers drone hire and instrument hire .