Buffet R13

B18
£
£80/day
Buffet R13 in london

Price:

£80.00 /day

Description:

Buffet R13 BB Clarinet working order available to rent. It is my spare so it's had some use recently! Comes with a single or double case as required

Request to Rent

Start Date

End Date

About Lender:

Joe

