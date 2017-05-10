How does it work?

1. Submit your request Simply click 'Request to Rent' and then go through the checkout process. You will be asked to ID verify the first time you do this only. Once you submit your request, the money is 'pre-authorised' in your account, which means it has not left but becomes unavailable. You can cancel the request any time before it's approved and the money will be available again.

2. The lender approves The Fat Lama team will then review your request (within 5 minutes) and pass it to the lender. The lender has an hour to approve or decline the request. If for any reason they don't approve, a member of the team will find you an alternative. The money only leaves your account once the request is approved.