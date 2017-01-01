Our Guarantee
At Fat Lama, we decided to do Insurance slightly differently. Or should we just say.. Better.
As a lender, any item worth up to £25,000 is fully covered up to its full value. If your item is lost, damaged or stolen at any point between handing the item to the borrower, and them handing it back, then we have your back and you can claim.
No ifs, no buts, it’s as simple as that.
The Policy
Fat Lama covers your stuff against theft or physical damage whilst it is lent to a paying borrower.
It is important you understand whether or not you are eligible for this cover. To be eligible you must be able to answer the following statements truthfully:
- I have never been convicted of, or charged with, any offence other than motoring offences.
- I have never been subject to a county court judgement (CCJ), a debt relief order (DRO), an individual voluntary arrangement (IVA) or to bankruptcy proceedings.
- I have never had insurance cancelled, refused or declined or had any special terms imposed.
- I have not made more than 2 insurance claims in the past 5 years
Please call us on 020 3872 2992 or email us at info@fatlama.com as soon as possible if there has been a loss or damage which may result in a claim.