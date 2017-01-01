Our Guarantee

At Fat Lama, we decided to do Insurance slightly differently. Or should we just say.. Better.

As a lender, any item worth up to £25,000 is fully covered up to its full value . If your item is lost, damaged or stolen at any point between handing the item to the borrower, and them handing it back, then we have your back and you can claim.

No ifs, no buts, it’s as simple as that.