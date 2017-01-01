Terms of Service

1. ACCEPTING THESE TERMS

1.1 These Terms constitute a legally binding agreement between you and Fat Lama Limited ("we", "us" or "Fat Lama" hereafter) in relation to our provision of the Fat Lama Service to you. Capitalised terms which are defined in either the Borrowers' Rules or Lenders' Rules and not defined in these Terms shall have the same meaning as set out in the relevant rules.

1.2 Fat Lama Limited is a company registered in England and Wales (under registration number 09927338) whose principal place of business is Tagwright House, 35-41 Westland Place, London, N1 7LP Fat Lama's VAT number is 243670411.

1.3 When you register for a Fat Lama account (including when you register through a third party application or service) or otherwise access or use the Fat Lama Service including for the purposes of posting an ad; you are accepting these Terms

1.4 When you agree to the Terms you agree that:

1.4.1 when using the Fat Lama Service as a Borrower, you promise to us that you will comply with the Borrowers' Rules; and

1.4.2 when using the Fat Lama Service as a Lender, you promise to us that you will comply with the Lenders' Rules;

1.5 For any help with using the Fat Lama Service please see the Fat Lama Help page. If you have any further questions, complaints or comments about the Fat Lama Service, then please contact Fat Lama .

2. IMPORTANT NOTICES: NATURE OF THE FAT LAMA SERVICE

2.1 Fat Lama's role as an intermediary only

2.1.1 Fat Lama makes available to you an online platform (the "Fat Lama Service") through which Lenders may make available certain items for rental by Borrowers upon approval by the parties.

2.1.2 You understand that Fat Lama is acting as an intermediary only in respect of any transactions entered into between Lenders and Borrowers for the rental of items through the Fat Lama Service. Any agreement for the rental of any items through the Fat Lama Service is between the relevant Lender and Borrower.

2.1.3 While Fat Lama endeavours to provide the Fat Lama Service for the mutual benefit of both Lenders and Borrowers and has drawn up rules with that as its aim, Fat Lama cannot be held responsible for, and, to the maximum extent permitted by law, excludes liability for, the conduct of users of the Fat Lama Service.

2.1.4 You acknowledge that in its capacity as an operator of the Fat Lama Service and an intermediary in any transactions carried out through the Fat Lama Service, Fat Lama has the discretion to cancel any listing posted by a Lender, any request to borrow an item submitted by a Borrower, or any transaction, upon the provision of written notice to the parties involved, if it reasonably believes such listing, request or transaction does not comply with these Terms, the Borrowers' Rules or the Lenders' Rules.

2.2 Using the Fat Lama Service as a Lender

2.2.1 When you agree as a Lender to lend an item to a Borrower, you acknowledge that you are entering into a separate contract with the Borrower and that such contract with the Borrower includes a promise by you to comply with the Lenders' Rules and these Terms.

2.2.2 You also acknowledge that the Borrower is in no way acting under the control, or on behalf of Fat Lama, that your agreement to lend any item to the Borrower is solely with the Borrower, and you agree not to make any claim or assertion that Fat Lama is in any way liable or responsible for any loss or liability suffered by you in relation to any act or omission by the Borrower.

2.2.3 You agree that you are solely responsible for your compliance with the Lenders' Rules, fully liable for any non-compliance with the Lenders' Rules and any compensation due to the Borrower in respect of any such non-compliance, including ensuring that the item offered for rental matches the description in your listing. You further acknowledge that Fat Lama does not have: (i) any responsibility for your compliance with the Lender's Rules; (ii) any obligation to underwrite any liability you may have for non-compliance, or (iii) any obligation to compensate the Borrower for any breach of your agreement with the Borrower in any way.

2.3 Using the Fat Lama Service as a Borrower

2.3.1 When you agree as a Borrower to borrow an item from a Lender, you acknowledge that you are entering into a separate contract with the Lender and that such contract with the Lender includes a promise by you to comply with the Borrowers' Rules and these Terms.

2.3.2 You also acknowledge that the Lender is in no way acting under the control, or on behalf of Fat Lama, that your agreement to borrow any item from the Lender is solely with the Lender, and you agree not to make any claim or assertion that Fat Lama is in any way liable or responsible for any loss or liability suffered by you in relation to any act or omission by the Lender.

2.3.3 You agree that you are solely responsible for your compliance with the Borrowers' Rules, fully liable for any non-compliance with the Borrowers' Rules and any compensation due to the Lender in respect of any such non-compliance, including the loss or damage to the item which you have borrowed. You further acknowledge that Fat Lama does not have: (i) any responsibility for your compliance with the Borrowers' Rules; (ii) any obligation to underwrite any liability you may have for non-compliance, or (iii) any obligation to compensate the Lender for any breach of your agreement with the Lender in any way.

3. CHANGES TO THE FAT LAMA SERVICE AND CHANGE OF TERMS

3.1 Fat Lama reserves the right to alter the Fat Lama Service at any time, including adding, removing or changing features (which may advantage or disadvantage you). Fat Lama will give you reasonable notice of any material changes to the Fat Lama Service.

3.2 We may need to change these Terms for legal or business reasons, and we will give you notice by posting such changes on the [information pages of the Fat Lama Service]. If we intend to make any material changes, we will notify you of these changes by email with reasonable prior notice.

3.3 If Fat Lama changes the Fat Lama Service or the Terms to your detriment, you can end your use of the Fat Lama Service at any time. Please see section 11 for more details on ending your use of the Fat Lama Service.

4. USING THE FAT LAMA SERVICE

4.1 You need to create an account to accept these Terms. To create an account you confirm that:

4.1.1 you are over 16;

4.1.2 all information and details provided by you to us (including on registration) are true, accurate and up to date in all respects and at all times. You can update or correct your personal details at any time by contacting us at any time;

4.1.3 you will comply with the restrictions on your use of the Fat Lama Service as set out in these Terms; and

4.1.4 in relation to any material submitted to or posted to the Fat Lama Service by you that you have the right to do so and have obtained all necessary licences and or approvals.

4.2 As a condition of your use of the Fat Lama Service, you agree that you will not:

4.2.1 breach any applicable laws;

4.2.2 breach any of the Terms;

4.2.3 breach the Lenders' Rules, when acting as a Lender;

4.2.4 breach the Borrowers' Rules, when acting as a Borrower;

4.2.5 post any threatening, abusive, defamatory, obscene, inappropriate or indecent material;

4.2.6 post or otherwise communicate any false or misleading material or message of any kind;

4.2.7 use the Fat Lama Service to intentionally deceive other users;

4.2.8 infringe the rights of any third-party;

4.2.9 disassemble, decompile, reverse-engineer or create derivative works based on the whole or any part of the Fat Lama Service;

4.2.10 distribute spam, chain letters, or promote pyramid schemes;

4.2.11 distribute any viruses or any other technologies that may harm Fat Lama or the interests or property of Fat Lama users;

4.2.12 impose or contribute to imposing an unreasonable load on our infrastructure or interfere with the proper working of Fat Lama;

4.2.13 copy, modify, or distribute any other person’s content without their consent;

4.2.14 use any robot, spider, scraper or other automated means to access Fat Lama and/or collect content for any purpose without our express written permission;

4.2.15 harvest or otherwise collect information about other users, including email addresses, without their consent;

4.2.16 copy, modify or distribute rights or content from the Fat Lama Service, services, applications or tools or Fat Lama’s copyrights and trademarks;

4.2.17 bypass security measures used to prevent or restrict access to Fat Lama; or

4.2.18 sell any counterfeit items or otherwise infringe the copyright, trademark or other rights of third parties.

4.3 You agree to compensate and defend Fat Lama against any claims or legal proceedings brought against Fat Lama by any other person as a result of your breach of these Terms.

4.4 Your account is personal to you and may not be transferred to or shared with others. You are responsible for keeping your account and login details secure and are responsible for all activities that are carried out under them. You should choose a strong, unique password, which you do not disclose to anyone else or use with any other service. Fat Lama will not be responsible for any losses suffered by you in circumstances where your account is used by someone else, unless this is caused by Fat Lama's negligence.

5. RIGHTS IN THE FAT LAMA SERVICE

5.1 In consideration of you complying with the Terms, Fat Lama grants you a revocable, non-transferable and non-exclusive licence to access and use the Fat Lama Service.

5.2 You acknowledge that your use of the Fat Lama Service grants you no rights in or to the Fat Lama Service or any of the intellectual property rights (including any copyright, trade mark or patents) owned by Fat Lama or its licensors, other than the right to use the Fat Lama Service in accordance with the Terms.

5.3 You agree not to copy, reproduce, republish, download, post, broadcast, record, transmit, commercially exploit, edit, communicate to the public or distribute in any way the services, web pages or materials on the Fat Lama Service or the computer codes of elements comprising the Fat Lama Service other than for your own personal use. Subject to the above, you may download insubstantial excerpts of this content to your hard disk for the purpose of viewing it provided that no more than one copy of any information is made.

6. CONTENT POSTED ON THE FAT LAMA SERVICE

6.1 Your responsibility

6.1.1 You understand that you are solely responsible for any content that you post or otherwise submit to the Fat Lama Service ("Your Content"). You represent that you have all necessary rights to Your Content and that publication of Your Content through the Fat Lama Service will not infringe the rights (including intellectual property rights) of any third party. You agree to compensate Fat Lama for any losses that Fat Lama suffers as a result of any breach by you of any of the promises made by you in these Terms.

6.1.2 You acknowledge that Fat Lama does not monitor or moderate Your Content. If Fat Lama becomes aware that any of Your Content does not, in our reasonable opinion, comply with the Terms, you acknowledge that Fat Lama may remove it, without liability. Although Fat Lama has rules for the posting and uploading of Your Content, the features of the Fat Lama Service may be misused and sometimes Your Content can still be posted that is misleading or deceptive. You should not therefore rely on any other user's content ("User Content") being accurate or complete. You accept that if you do rely on any User Content which has been posted or uploaded, you do so at your own risk.

6.2 Permission to use Your Content

6.2.1 When you post Your Content, you grant us and represent that you have the right to grant us, a non-exclusive, worldwide, perpetual, irrevocable, royalty-free, transferable, sub-licensable right to exercise any and all copyright, publicity, trademarks, design, database and intellectual property rights to that content, in any media whether now known or to be discovered in the future and on all other sites, services, applications and tools. In addition, you waive your right to be identified as the author of Your Content, to the fullest extent permitted by law.

6.3 Fat Lama's use of third party information

6.3.1 We may at times use third party data suppliers to provide additional content (including descriptions, product specifications and other content) ("Third Party Material") to supplement Your Content. You may use such information solely in connection with Your Content during the time Your Content is displayed on the Fat Lama Service (such permissions for use, being "Third Party Permissions"). Third Party Material may be subject to copyright, trademark and/or other protections. You agree not to remove any such protected information and/or create any derivative works based on the content of such Third Party Material (other than by including such Third Party Material in your listings). This permission is subject to modification or revocation at any time at our sole discretion, and we shall post on the Fat Lama Service, any such modifications or revocations in respect of any Third Party Permissions.

6.4 Continuing obligations

6.4.1 You may not have the opportunity to review all of the Third Party Material before posting Your Content. We are not responsible for the accuracy of such Third Party Material. If you notice inaccuracies in this Third Party Material after Your Content appears on the on the Fat Lama Service please contact us at the following link:

6.5 Reporting abusive, threatening, or infringing content

6.5.1 If any of the content posted or submitted to the Fat Lama Service by another user makes you feel threatened, or abused, or if you believe any such is offensive or otherwise breaches the Terms, please contact Fat Lama through the following link:

6.6 Rights of Fat Lama to remove content from the Fat Lama Service

6.6.1 Without limiting any other remedies, Fat Lama may, without notice or delay: (i) immediately remove (or instruct you to remove) content from the Fat Lama Service; (ii) temporarily or indefinitely prevent you from adding further content to the Fat Lama Service; (iii) cancel a request to borrow or an offer to lend a particular item; (iv) prohibit your access to the Fat Lama Service permanently or temporarily, if Fat Lama reasonably believes that:

6.6.1 you have breached any of these Terms;

6.6.2 you are acting inconsistently with the spirit of the Fat Lama Service or our policies (including, without limitation, circumventing temporary or permanent suspensions or harassing the Fat Lama employees or other users);

6.6.3 you have engaged in improper or fraudulent activity, or your actions may cause legal liability or financial loss to Fat Lama or users of the Fat Lama Service;

6.6.4 items are listed against incorrect or inaccurate content;

6.6.5 you have been undertaking Fee Avoidance; or

6.6.6 it is required to do so by applicable law or to protect the interest of the other users of the Fat Lama Service.

7. FEES AND COMMISSION

7.1 On each occasion that a transaction between a Borrower and Lender for the rental of an item made available through the Fat Lama Service:

7.1.1 as a Lender, you agree to pay to Fat Lama a commission of 15% of the Rental Fee ("Lender Commission"); and

7.1.2 as a Borrower, you agree to pay to Fat Lama a commission of 15% of the Rental Fee ("Borrower Commission"), (together, the "Fat Lama Commission").

7.2 If, as a Borrower, you submit a request to borrow a particular item and that request is approved by the Lender, you will be charged the full Rental Fee PLUS the Borrower Commission. The "Rental Fee" means the daily rate you have agreed to pay to rent the item multiplied by the number of days that you have agreed to rent the item.

7.3 As a Lender, you will receive the Lender Fee due to you 24 hours after the scheduled start of the rental. The “Lender Fee” means the Rental Fee LESS the Lender Commission.

7.4a Payments made through the Fat Lama Service are processed by MANGOPAY. You can read their full terms and conditions .

7.4b Payment processing services for lenders on Fat Lama are provided by Stripe and are subject to the , which includes the (collectively, the "Stripe Services Agreement"). By agreeing to these terms or continuing to operate as a lender on Fat Lama, you agree to be bound by the Stripe Services Agreement, as the same may be modified by Stripe from time to time. As a condition of Fat Lama enabling payment processing services through Stripe, you agree to provide Fat Lama accurate and complete information about you and your business, and you authorize Fat Lama to share it and transaction information related to your use of the payment processing services provided by Stripe.

7.5 You acknowledge that you are solely responsible for payment of applicable taxes (if any) owed by you pursuant to your use of the Fat Lama Service.

7.6 Our fees are payable in pounds sterling, and we may change them from time to time. We’ll notify you of changes to our fee policy by posting such changes on the Fat Lama Service and will also send an email to the address registered to your account. We may also choose to temporarily change our fees for promotional events or new services; these changes are effective when we announce the promotional event or new service. We shall give prior notice of these promotional events and new services by posting details on the Fat Lama Service and will also send an email to the address registered to your account.

7.7 You also agree that where you have contacted a particular user through the Fat Lama Service, you shall not complete that transaction or any others otherwise than using the Fat Service, or engage in any other practice which may avoid or lower the amount of Fat Lama Commission that would otherwise have been payable had the transaction been completed using the Fat Lama Service ("Fee Avoidance"). In the event of engagement by any user(s) in any Fee Avoidance, such user(s) shall indemnify and hold harmless Fat Lama in respect of any losses suffered by Fat Lama as a result of such Fee Avoidance. Or in the event that you attempt to engage a user you met through the Fat Lama service in a rental or transaction that does not use the Fat Lama service, you are liable to pay a fine of up to £200 as a penalty for doing so, regardless of whether your attempts are successful or not.

8. CANCELLATION OF LISTINGS AND TRANSACTIONS

8.1 If you, as Borrower, request to borrow an item, you may subsequently cancel your request to borrow that item, without any charge or liability by notifying Fat Lama, provided such cancellation is effected:

8.1.1 at any time prior to that request being accepted by the Lender; or

8.1.2 subject to section 8.2 below, within 48 hours of submitting that request.

8.1.3 If you have prepaid any amounts in consideration for any transaction which you cancel within the terms of section 8.1, you will be entitled to a refund of such fees.

8.2 Notwithstanding section 8.1 above, if you, as a Borrower, cancel a request (which has been approved by the Lender) you shall not receive a refund of the amounts otherwise charged (including both Rental Fee and Borrower Commission).

8.3 If you, as Lender, list an item for rental, you may subsequently cancel your listing of that item for rental, without any charge or liability:

8.3.1 at any time prior to approving a request from a Borrower to borrow an item; or

8.3.2 subject to section 8.4 below, within 48 hours of approving a request to borrow an item by the Lender.

8.4 Notwithstanding section 8.3 above, if you, as a Lender, cancel the listing of an item (in respect of which, you have accepted a request from any Borrower to borrow) for rental, or cancel any acceptance of a request from a Borrower to borrow an item within the 48 hour period immediately prior to the scheduled start of the rental period for that item, you shall be liable to pay a cancellation charge to Fat Lama, which is calculated as an amount equal to 30% of the Rental Fee.

8.5 In the event that the Lender pays a cancellation charge to Fat Lama in respect of a particular cancelled transaction, Fat Lama may credit the account of the Borrower, as appropriate) an apportionment of any cancellation fee received, where Fat Lama, at its sole discretion, deems this appropriate.

9. YOUR LIABILITY

9.1 Nothing in these Terms shall limit your liability for fraudulent misrepresentation, or for death or personal injury resulting from your negligence.

9.2 As a Lender, when listing an item for rental through the Fat Lama Service, you must upload an estimated full value of the item you are listing (the "Estimated Value").

9.3 As a Borrower, by requesting to rent an item through our Services, you are agreeing that the Estimated Value assigned by the Lender represents an appropriate value for the goods. If you do not agree with this Estimated Value, do not request to borrow the item. If you do agree to this Estimated Value, you are agreeing to be liable for up to the full Estimated Value of that item, in the case of loss or damage while you are renting this item.

9.4 We have the right to take money up to the Estimated Value of the item from your account without seeking further permission from you, if we reasonably believe you have caused damage to the item, or lost it.

9.5 You further acknowledge that as a Borrower, if you return the item after the Return Deadline (as defined in the Borrower's Rules), we are entitled to charge you for the full Rental Fee and Borrower Commission for each additional day that the item is returned after the Return Deadline (for the avoidance of doubt, if the item is returned after the Return Deadline on the scheduled day of return, you shall be charged for a full additional day of rental). You further acknowledge that we may take the funds directly from your account to cover such charges, without seeking further permission from you.

9.6 In the event of a good faith dispute between the parties in relation to the Estimated Value of a particular item, Fat Lama has the sole discretion to set an appropriate Estimated Value for that item, determined in good faith and taking into account the reasonable representations of the parties.

10. OUR LIABILITY

10.1 Nothing in these Terms shall limit the liability of Fat Lama for fraudulent misrepresentation, or for death or personal injury resulting from its negligence or the negligence of its agents or employees.

10.2 You have certain rights under the law. These include that we will provide the Fat Lama Service to you with reasonable skill and care. You have certain legal remedies if we breach any of these rights. Nothing in these Terms is intended to affect these legal rights or other rights which you may also be entitled, for example to damages or specific performance. For more information about your legal rights contact your local Citizens Advice Service or Trading Standards Service.

10.3 Under no circumstances shall Fat Lama be liable or responsible for the acts or omissions of any third party who uses the Fat Lama Service (including any third party with whom you enter into a transaction through the Fat Lama Service). Fat Lama is acting as an intermediary only in respect of any transaction concluded by parties introduced to each other through the Fat Lama Service for the rental of any item listed on the Fat Lama Service and accepts no liability for the performance of either party (i.e. Borrower or Lender) in relation to any such transaction.

10.4 Without prejudice to section 10.3 above, Fat Lama is not responsible for:

10.4.1 losses not caused by our breach;

10.4.2 indirect losses which are a side effect of the main loss or damage and which are not reasonably foreseeable by at the time of entering into this agreement, (for example loss of profits or loss of opportunity);

10.4.3 User Content to the extent that such content is unlawful, threatening, abusive, defamatory, obscene or indecent or otherwise violates or infringes upon the rights of any other person, including, without limitation, any transmissions constituting or encouraging conduct that would constitute a criminal offence, give rise to civil liability or otherwise violate any applicable law; or

10.4.4 failure to provide the Fat Lama Service or to meet any of our obligations under this agreement where such failure is due to Events Beyond Our Control.

10.4.5 For the purposes of section 10.4.4, "Events Beyond Our Control" means any cause beyond our reasonable control which prevents us from providing the Service or fulfilling any of our other obligations under this agreement and includes but is not limited to fire, flood, storm, riot, civil disturbance, war, nuclear accident, terrorist activity and acts of God.

10.5 Other than for breaches of implied statutory terms described in paragraph 10.2 above, Fat Lama's total liability to you for any loss or damage arising in connection with your use of the Fat Lama Service shall be limited to one hundred pounds sterling (£100).

10.6 You acknowledge that we cannot guarantee continuous, error-free or secure access to the Fat Lama Service or that defects in the Fat Lama Service will be corrected. While we will use reasonable efforts to maintain an uninterrupted service, we cannot guarantee this and we do not give any promises or warranties (whether express or implied) about the operation and availability of the Fat Lama Service.

10.7 Accordingly, to the extent legally permitted we expressly disclaim all warranties, representations and conditions, express or implied, including those of quality, merchantability, merchantable quality, durability, fitness for a particular purpose and those arising by statute.

11. ENDING YOUR USE OF THE FAT LAMA SERVICE

11.1 You can simply choose to stop using the Fat Lama Service at any time. In addition, you may also contact Fat Lama through the following link: and request that we deactivate your account.

11.3 You acknowledge that your use of the Fat Lama Service is subject to Fat Lama's discretion and Fat Lama may, in the event of your breach of the Terms, at its sole discretion, withdraw your rights to use the Fat Lama Service on the provision of written notice with immediate effect.

12. THIRD PARTY RIGHTS

12.1 A person who is not a party to this agreement has no right under the Contracts (Rights of Third Parties) Act 1999 to enforce any term of this agreement but this does not affect any right or remedy of a third party specified in this agreement or which exists or is available apart from that Act.

13. PERSONAL INFORMATION

13.1 By using Fat Lama Services, you agree to the collection, transfer, storage and use of your personal information by Fat Lama, as further described in our Privacy Policy. Among other things, you agree that Fat Lama may use the personal information that you submit to us: (i) to verify your identity; (ii) for performing anti-money laundering checks; (iii) for conducting "know your customer" (KYC) checks; and (iv) conducting "know your transaction" (KYT) checks.

13.2 You also agree to receive direct electronic messaging marketing communications from us unless you tell us that you prefer not receive such communications.

14. DISPUTES

14.1 Disputes between Users

14.1.1 If you have a dispute with one or more Fat Lama users, you release us (and our officers, directors, agents, and employees) from any and all claims, demands and damages (actual and consequential) of every kind and nature, known or unknown, arising out of or in any way connected with such disputes.

14.1.2 Notwithstanding section 14.1.1, if a Borrower and Lender are unable to resolve a dispute, Fat Lama will use reasonable efforts to mediate in respect of such dispute and, without prejudice to its rights set out under these Terms, may choose to deduct monies up to the Estimated Value of a particular item from the account of the Borrower to compensate the Lender following loss or damage of a particular item that has been rented as part of the transaction.

14.2 Disputes between you and Fat Lama

14.2.1 If the unlikely event of a dispute arises between you and Fat Lama, we strongly encourage you to first contact us directly to seek a resolution by going to the Fat Lama Contact page. We will consider reasonable requests to resolve the dispute through alternative dispute resolution procedures, such as mediation or arbitration, as alternatives to litigation.

14.2.2 If you wish to take court proceedings against us you must do so within the United Kingdom. If you live in England or Wales the laws of England and Wales will apply and if you live in Scotland, Scottish law will apply. If you reside elsewhere in the European Union, you still have the benefit of any applicable consumer protection rights under the laws of, and the right to bring an action before the courts of, the country where you live.

15. General

15.1 You acknowledge that Fat Lama may transfer its rights under the Terms (and any related claims) to any third party without having to obtain your prior consent.

15.2 Nothing in the Terms is intended to or shall operate to create an employment, agency, partnership or joint venture of any kind between Fat Lama and any user.

15.3 If you breach the Terms and Fat Lama takes no action against you, Fat Lama reserves its rights to take action against you at a later date.

15.4 The Terms constitute all terms agreed upon between you and us and supersede any prior agreements in relation to the Fat Lama Service. You represent that you have not accepted the Terms in reliance on any oral or written representations made by us that are not contained in the Terms.

15.5 You acknowledge that your right to access and use the Fat Lama Service is also subject to:

15.5.1 applicable law; and

15.5.2 any rules or policies applied by the relevant appstore from which you access the Fat Lama Service;

15.6 If any part of the Terms are disallowed or found to be ineffective by any court or regulator, the other provisions shall continue to apply.

15.7 Except for notices relating to illegal or infringing content, your notices to us must be sent by registered mail to Fat Lama.com Limited, 107 Cheapside, London, United Kingdom, EC2V 6DN. We will send notices to you via the email address you provide, or by registered mail. Notices sent by registered mail will be deemed received five days following the date of mailing. Notices sent by email will be deemed received the following working day after they were sent.

BORROWER'S RULES

You should read these rules carefully before using the Fat Lama Service to rent an item (and therefore become a "Borrower"). By using the Fat Lama Service as a Borrower, you are agreeing to these rules (the "Borrowers' Rules") as well as the Terms (found here ).

1. FAT LAMA'S ROLE

1.1 Fat Lama is a platform for Borrowers to find items to rent from those who wish to lend them ("Lenders"). The Fat Lama Service enables Borrowers to enter into transactions with Lenders to rent these items (the "Transaction"). Fat Lama is not a party to this Transaction or in any way responsible for the acts or omissions of either the Lender or Borrower in relation to the Transaction.

1.2 By signing up to the Fat Lama Service you are acknowledging that:

1.2.1 you are not renting from Fat Lama but from another user of the Fat Lama Service, who has signed up as a Lender; and

1.2.2 Fat Lama does not guarantee or endorse any items rented through the Fat Lama Service or any content posted by Lenders (such as photographs, language, description used in listings).

2. COMMUNICATING WITH LENDERS

2.1 You can communicate directly with Lenders on the Fat Lama Service by using the "Message User" feature. This is a good way to find out more information about the item you are looking to rent. However, you may not use this feature for the following:

2.1.1 sending unsolicited advertising or promotions, requests for donations or spam;

2.1.2 contacting someone after they have requested you not to;

2.1.3 harassing or abusing another user; or

2.1.4 forming an agreement outside the Fat Lama Service for the purpose of Fee Avoidance.

3. BORROWING AN ITEM

3.1 By requesting to borrow an item you agree and warrant that you:

3.1.1 have read and accepted the item description and the Terms before making a request to borrow an item; and

3.1.2 have the funds available to (i) cover the required payments to rent the item and the Fat Lama Commission, and (ii) pay the full Estimated Value of the item in the case of loss or damage;

3.1.3 accept liability for the full Estimated Value of the item in case of loss or damage; and

3.1.4 will not engage in Fee Avoidance.

3.2 When borrowing an item, you agree that you will return the item to the Lender before 12pm (noon) on the scheduled date of return (the "Return Deadline").

3.3 If you would like to extend the period for which you borrow an item, you may submit an additional request to extend this period, for acceptance by the Lender, through the Fat Lama Service.

3.4 If you have failed to extend the rental period for a particular item through the Fat Lama Service and, consequently, return the item after the Return Deadline, you acknowledge that Fat Lama may charge you as set out in the ‘Your Liability’ section of the Terms [section 9].

4. LIABILITY

4.1 As a Borrower, by requesting to rent an item through the Fat Lama Service, you are agreeing to that Estimated Value assigned by the Lender. If you do not agree with this Estimated Value, do not request to borrow the item. If you do agree to this Estimated Value, you are agreeing to be liable for up to the full Estimated Value of that item, in the case of loss or damage while you are renting this item.

4.2 We have the right to take money up to the Estimated Value of the item from your account without seeking further permission from you, if we reasonably believe you have caused damage to the item, or lost it.

5. LEAVING A REVIEW

5.1 When you have a borrowed an item using the Fat Lama Service, Fat Lama encourages you to leave a review, as it helps Lenders build a good reputation, or warn other users about a poor experience.

5.2 You can leave a review by choosing a one to five star rating.

5.3 By leaving a review you acknowledge that:

5.3.1 your review and profile information will be publicly displayed on the Lender's listing and review pages;

5.3.2 your review will not contain:

5.3.2.1 private information;

5.3.2.2 obscene, racist or harassing language or imagery;

5.3.2.3 advertising or spam; or

5.3.2.4 content that will undermine the integrity of the review system of Fat Lama; and

5.3.3 any attempt to manipulate reviews through threats, intimidation or bribery is considered extortion and is strictly prohibited on Fat Lama.

5.4 Similarly, you accept that a Lender can leave you a review and you acknowledge that:

5.4.1 your review will be publicly displayed on your review page;

5.4.2 any attempt to manipulate reviews through threats, intimidation or bribery is considered extortion and is strictly prohibited on the Fat Lama Service.

5.5 Fat Lama reserves the right to remove reviews that violate the Terms.]

LENDER'S RULES

You should read these rules carefully before using the Fat Lama Service to rent an item (and therefore become a "Lender"). By using the Fat Lama Service as a Borrower, you are agreeing to these rules (the "Lenders' Rules") as well as the Terms (found here ).

1. FAT LAMA'S ROLE

1.1 Fat Lama is a platform for borrowers (a "Borrower") to find items to rent from Lenders. The Fat Lama Service enables Borrowers to enter into transactions with Lenders to rent these items, but it is important to remember that Fat Lama is not part of that transaction (the "Transaction").

1.2 By signing up to Fat Lama you are acknowledging that:

1.2.1 you are not lending to Fat Lama but to another user of the Fat Lama Service, who has signed up as a Borrower; and

1.2.2 Fat Lama does not guarantee or endorse any Borrower or content or communication that they post (such as photographs, language, description used in listings).

2. COMMUNICATING WITH OTHER FAT LAMA USERS

2.1 You can communicate directly with Borrowers on the Fat Lama Service by using the "Message User" feature. This is a good way to find out more information about the person who is looking to rent your item. However, you may not use this feature for the following:

2.1.1 sending unsolicited advertising or promotions, requests for donations or spam;

2.1.2 sending unsolicited advertising or promotions, requests for donations or spam;

2.1.3 harassing or abusing another user; or

2.1.4 forming an agreement outside the Terms agreed with us for the purposes of Fee Avoidance.

3. LENDING AN ITEM

3.1 By offering to lend an item you agree and warrant that you:

3.1.1 have provided an honest, accurate description about your item, filling in all information required as set out in the , including but not limited to, accurate up to date photographs, and a reasonable Estimated Value;

3.1.2 provide honest, accurate information in your profile;

3.1.3 will not engage in Fee Avoidance; and

3.1.4 have the funds available to cover the applicable cancellation fee payable to Fat Lama in the case of a late cancellation.

4. WHAT CAN'T BE RENTED ON FAT LAMA

4.1 Users come to Fat Lama to find all sorts of items, and you are free to list almost anything. However, for some reasons, we have to prohibit certain items from being rented through the Fat Lama Service. This may be for legal reasons, or to protect our users and the spirit of Fat Lama as a business.

4.2 The following types of items are prohibited or restricted on Fat Lama:

4.2.1 alcohol, tobacco, drugs and drugs paraphernalia;

4.2.2 illegal items, items promoting illegal activity and highly regulated items

4.2.3 internationally regulated items;

4.2.4 pornography and mature content;

4.2.5 items that violate third party intellectual property rights; or

4.2.6 animal products.

4.3 Policy decisions are complex, and though we will try and avoid this as much as possible, we reserve the right to remove any other items from the Fat Lama Service if we feel that, for whatever reason, it is inconsistent with our values.

5. LEAVING A REVIEW

5.1 When you have lent an item using the Fat Lama Service, Fat Lama encourages you to leave a review, as it helps Borrowers to build a good reputation, or warn other users about a poor experience.

5.2 You can leave a review by choosing a one to five star rating.

5.3 By leaving a review you acknowledge that:

5.3.1 your review and profile information will be publicly displayed on the Borrower's listing and review pages;

5.3.2 your review will not contain:

5.3.2.1 private information;

5.3.2.2 obscene, racist or harassing language or imagery;

5.3.2.3 advertising or spam; or

5.3.2.4 content that will undermine the integrity of the review system of Fat Lama; and

5.4 Similarly, you accept that a Borrower can leave you a review and you acknowledge that:

5.4.1 your review will be publicly displayed on your review page;

5.4.2 any attempt to manipulate reviews through threats, intimidation or bribery is considered extortion and is strictly prohibited on the Fat Lama Service.

5.5 Fat Lama reserves the right to remove reviews that violate the Terms.

